HELENA, Mont. - People looking to go out on Montana’s waters are being reminded to clean, drain and dry watercraft to keep unwanted invasive organisms from hitching a ride.

Over 25 road-side watercraft inspection stations are set up across Montana, and boat inspections are typically brief and include a short interview and check to make sure watercraft are not transporting mud, water, plants or invasive organisms. Larger boats may take more time to inspect.

Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says all boaters must stop at all open watercraft inspection stations they come across, or you could see a fine of up to $500.

Owners can make an inspection quick and easy by consistently practicing Clean, Drain and Dry every time they leave an access area:

Clean all mud and debris from the watercraft and trailer.

Pull drain plugs and make sure all compartments, bilges, ballasts and livewells are drained.

Allow time for watercraft and gear to dry before the next trip.

You can find watercraft inspection stations and learn more on FWP's website here or by calling the FWP Aquatic Invasive Species Bureau at 406-444-2440.