MONTANA - Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is offering a free glazed doughnut per day to customers who get a COVID-19 vaccination beginning Monday, March 22.
To receive a free doughnut, customers must show their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card proving they have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or their one Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
According to Krispy Kreme's website, a COVID-19 sticker saying the customer has received the COVID-19 vaccine is not eligible.
Krispy Kreme has included a free doughnut option for those who chose to opt out of getting a COVID-19 vaccination.
"We understand that choosing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a highly personal decision," Krispy Kreme said on their site. "We advise all employees and guests to consult with their healthcare provider regarding whether to obtain a COVID-19 vaccination and which vaccine to receive after reviewing the available information. If you have made the personal decision to not receive the COVID vaccine, please visit us on Mondays, 3/29/21 – 5/24/21, to receive a free Original Glazed® doughnut and a medium brewed coffee to get your week off to a good start."
Krispy Kreme said they will not record nor photograph the COVID-19 vaccination cards as they contain personal information.