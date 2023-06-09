BILLINGS, Mont. - A Laurel man admitted to illegally owning multiple firearms and ammunition.
In August of 2022, the man, identified as Nicholas Steven Capella, was seen getting into a vehicle with a pistol at his hip.
Capella was arrested and a search warrant was placed on the house, where he granted access for the police department to open his gun safe.
Law enforcement searched and found 35 firearms and close to a thousand rounds of ammunition.
Capella faces at max 15 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of release with a supervisor.
The court will determine the best sentencing after guidelines have been looked over and it will be set before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters.
The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program designed to bring law enforcement together to stop violence and to make neighborhoods safer for the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.