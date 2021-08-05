Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Divide Complex July 18
Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

NEIHART, Mont. - Evacuated residents of Smith Creek who need to access their residences must receive written permission from the Meagher County or Park County sheriff's offices.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said in a Facebook post on behalf of the Park County and Meagher County sheriff's offices requesting permission needs to be made in person per county of residence.

