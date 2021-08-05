Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Idaho, northeastern Clearwater, Mineral, southwestern Missoula and Ravalli Counties through 300 PM MDT/200 PM PDT/... At 225 PM MDT/125 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a line of showers with embedded strong thunderstorms extending from 17 miles south of Haugan to 11 miles southwest of Tarkio to 18 miles west of Florence to 13 miles north of Gibbonsville. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...This line has had a history of west to southwest wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph out ahead of it. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Missoula, Hamilton, Superior, Lolo, Stevensville, Darby, Alberton, Florence, Tarkio, Victor, Riverbend, Conner, Woodside, Wye, St. Regis, Frenchtown, Pinesdale, Lozeau, Corvallis and Lolo Pass. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * Affected area: Fire Zone 106 (West Lolo). Fire Zone 108 (East Lolo). Fire Zone 109 (Bitterroot). Fire Zone 110 (Deerlodge/West Beaverhead). Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: Dangerous conditions due to strong and erratic outflow winds along with new fire starts are possible, particularly for areas that did not see significant rainfall over the last few days. * Thunderstorms: A mix of wet and dry storms will develop in the early afternoon, with several waves of storms possible into Thursday evening. * Outflow Winds: Widespread outflow winds of 25-40 mph are anticipated. Stronger storms could produce winds over 50 mph. &&