The following is a Facebook post from the Madison County Sheriff's Office:

TWIN BRIDGES, Mont. - On Wednesday, August 24 at 16:44, the Madison County Communications Center received a report of possible unexploded ordnance near mile marker 23 on Montana Highway 41 South near Twin Bridges. The original call described three pieces of what the reporting party believed to be dynamite. The dynamite was found in an outbuilding that was set to be demolished.

Madison County deputies responded to the residence. At great risk to themselves, two deputies entered the building and confirmed the pieces to be unexploded ordnance and other possible materials were located at the scene. The two deputies, one with prior military experience in explosive materials, documented the ordnance and exited the building. The United States Air Force 341st Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit from Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls was informed of the situation and responded to the scene.

In cooperation with multiple agencies and resources, the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the USAF EOD team destroyed the explosives after being safely transported away from the residence onto state owned land. The EOD team identified the explosives as highly unstable and responded as such. Montana Highway 41 South was closed for a brief period to mitigate the risk to the public. Ruby Valley EMS and the Twin Bridges Volunteer Fire Department were also on scene during the incident to provide any needed aid.

This incident is not only an example of the bravery of America's service members, law enforcement, emergency medical services and firefighters, but also demonstrates the danger of holding onto unexploded ordnance. Please do not allow situations like this to repeat themselves. The reporting party did the correct thing by immediately notifying law enforcement. A sweep of the property was performed and no more ordnance was located.

A big thank you goes out to the United States Air Force, Ruby Valley EMS, Twin Bridges Volunteer Fire Department, and the Madison County Communications Center for their assistance in this incident.