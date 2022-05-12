HELENA, Mont. - With Memorial Day coming up, law enforcement in Missoula and Montana Highway Patrol are educating motorists and enforcing the state’s seat belt law statewide.

A nationwide “Click It or Ticket” mobilization is rolling out from May 23 through June 5, and before you head out for the summer travel season, Vision Zero is reminding people that using a seat belt is the best defense against serious injury or death in a crash.

“There are no excuses for not wearing your seat belt,” said Sergeant Michael Hebert. “At the end of the day, we want all Montanans to make it to their destination safely, and the best way to increase your chances of surviving a crash is by wearing your seat belt. It is simple: Seat belts help save lives.”

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, Montana’s seat belt usage has improved in recent years, but still almost half of the people killed in car crashes each year were not wearing one.

You can find more information on vehicle occupant safety, including keeping children safe, on the Montana Department of Transportation website here.