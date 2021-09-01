HELENA, Mont. – Early this morning, Wednesday, September 1, Lewis and Clark County dropped fire restrictions from stage two, to stage one. I wanted to learn more as to how this affects people looking to celebrate the holiday weekend.
With these restrictions easing up, you might have a little more flexibility in your Labor Day activities, but we are not out of the woods just yet.
Stage one restrictions mean that you can have a campfire but it has to be in an approved fire ring or pit made of solid metal, stone, or cement and no larger than 48 inches across. While the news comes at a great time, right before the holiday weekend, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton, who also operates as the fire warden, did want to make sure that people do not get reckless.
"Safety message, please be careful if you have a campfire and make sure it's out. I mean cold out. Be careful where you're smoking. If you're going to be smoking, make sure that it's an area that is free of gas for about three feet around you. Just be fire-wise," said Dutton.
He says the calm forecast is a big factor in the timing of this decision, but should things change drastically, re-instating stage two restrictions could be a possibility. However, for now, Mother Nature is on our side.
"What I do know is, relative humidity has been coming up at night, and the temperatures coming down has stopped the spread and growth of fires, and helped them get a handle on it," Dutton told me.
Dutton also tells me he is very confident in the timing of this, and the holiday weekend should not be cause for concern.