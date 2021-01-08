HELENA, Mont. - Lewis & Clark County area received a $21,025 grant Thursday in Phase 38 federal funds under the Congress to the Emergency Food & Shelter National Board Program (EFSP), according to United Way.
United Way of Lewis & Clark County said this award is to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the Helena area.
The focus of these grants is to provide organizations funding for supplemental food, shelter and supportive services such as utility assistance or supplies, they said.
A local board made up of community representatives will determine how the funds are to be distributed between Lewis & Clark County organizations that apply for funding.
Local governments, local non-profit and faith-based organizations are eligible to apply for the funds. Additional information can be found on the United Way website.
To apply for EFSP, qualifying organizations must submit the application found on the UWLCA website here. All materials must be mailed to 75 East Lyndale or emailed attn: Emily McVey at info@unitedwaylca.org by 5 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2021 to be considered for funding.