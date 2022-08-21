BITTERROOT NAT’L FOREST, Mont. - Crews in the Bitterroot National Forest are on the lookout for more fires after lightning strikes on the west side of the forest.

According to the Discover Bitterroot National Forest, several new fires are reported to have started in the forest.

All five reported new fires are around 1/10 of an acre large and were started by lightning.

The Kootenai Creek Fire is 1.5 miles east of Bass Beak and is isolated within a large, rocky steep area with sparse and non-continuous fuels making access for firefighters difficult and dangerous.

Aerial resources will be used for bucket drops if needed.

The fire location is visible from the St. Mary’s Lookout, and no smoke has been visible since Saturday evening.

The Chuckling and the Flat Creek fires are in the Idaho portion of the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness and due to the steep rugged train and no immediate values at risk near the fire, they will not be staffed.

Three miles north of Packer Mountain in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness, is the Surprise Creek Fire, which will also not be staffed due.

Mop-up is starting Sunday for the Slow Creek Fire in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Two firefighters and a helicopter initially responded to the fire, which is contained as of Sunday morning.

As for current fires, the Discover Bitterroot National Forest Facebook reports there was no heat detected on an infrared flight from Aug. 15 over the Ten Mile Fire.

On Aug. 19, the Indian Ridge Fire was reported to have burned 4,425 acres. Area and trail closures are in place and the fire is being monitored from Spot Mountain Lookout, Hells Half Lookout and a Handcrew Module.

You can find more information on the Indian Ridge Fire here.

As of Aug. 21, the Hog Trough Fire is 1,637 acres large.

Crews are anticipated to complete improving the Weasel Creek Trail and tie it in with the 75 Road on Sunday, and a dozer will begin improving the 1135 Road, north of the Weasel Creek Trail, as a contingency line to stop the fire from spreading to the north.

You can find more information on the Hog Trough Fire here.

No heat has been detected from the Como Peaks Fire southwest of Como Lake.

The Chrandal Creek fire was contained on Aug. 19.