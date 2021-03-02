LINCOLN, Mont. - The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office has asked people living near the 6300 block of Highway 200 in Lincoln, Montana to shelter in place Tuesday.
In a Facebook post, LCSO wrote there is active law enforcement operations.
People are asked to stay inside their homes and to avoid going outside until LCSO says it is safe.
"Highway 200 has been closed to through traffic between mile marker 66 and 67 due to a known threat in the area," LCSO wrote.
We will update with more information as it becomes available.
As of Tuesday morning, the county jail held 106 inmates (103 for felonies and 3 for misdemeanors). In total, the county...Posted by Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, March 2, 2021