Livingston urgent care closed due to flood warnings

LIVINGSTON, MT- The Livingston Urgent Care posted to Facebook that due to flood levels they would be closing down their location today.

They ask if you have an emergency dial 911 or visit the Livingston HealthCare Emergency Department.

Current Contests

Rise & Shine!
Bozeman

Rise & Shine!

    Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

    Win a 6-Month Peak Membership
    Great Falls

    Win a 6-Month Peak Membership

      Enter to win a FREE 6-month membership to Peak at West Bank Landing, or Peak Health and Wellness in Great Falls.

      Tags

      News For You