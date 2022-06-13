Livingston urgent care closed due to flood warnings

LIVINGSTON, MT- The Livingston Urgent Care posted to Facebook that due to flood levels they would be closing down their location today.
They ask if you have an emergency dial 911 or visit the Livingston HealthCare Emergency Department.
