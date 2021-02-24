LIVINGSTON, Mont. - One Livingston woman is in the running to become Prospera Business Network's 2021 Business Awards Leader of the Year.

In a Facebook post, the Livingston Business Improvement District (LBID) said Kristen Galbraith is a finalist in the competition this year.

They say Galbraith has been on the LBID board since its inception, was the long-time Chair and is actively serving as their Secretary/Treasurer.

They wrote, "Her leaderships shines through her service on five boards, owning two businesses, writing grants for Park County, overseeing Windrider Transit, Stafford Animal Shelter dog foster parent and in the past year, she was instrumental in Livingston being a finalist in The Small Business Revolution and the partnership between the LBID, Convention Visitors Bureau Explore Livingston Montana and Tourism Business Improvement District."

In the post, LBID wrote on Galbraith's love for Livingston and her hope for it's future:

"I would love to see continued community spirit, small-town culture preservation, positive relationships and thoughtful decisions so that we can leave this piece of paradise in even better shape four our kids and their kids," Galbraith told LBID.

LBID said award winners will be announced April 20 at the Prospera Business Awards Luncheon.

To learn more about Galbraith or the LBID you can read the post by clicking on the date below: