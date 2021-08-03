Local animal rescue helps pet evacuees from Boulder 2700 fire

POLSON, Mont. - As evacuations continue from the Boulder 2700 fire, one local animal rescue is stepping up to make sure people's furry friends are taken care of as well.
While the American Red Cross shelter is set up for evacuees, pets aren't allowed inside the school, so folks from Life Savers Animal Rescue are making sure animals have shelter too.
On top of sheltering pets rescued from the fire itself, like Astro, the group also provides evacuees with food and supplies for their pet that they may have left behind.
Jen Nave, a pet owner evacuated from Finley point, explained how helpful the group has been.
"I'll tell you, when you're packing up in the middle of the night, and you're grabbing your photo albums, and you're grabbing all the important paperwork, you're not thinking about a leash for the dog," Nave said.
On top of supplies, the group also helps find pets, and sometimes their owners, a safe and comfortable place to stay, including larger animals, like horses, that need more room.
Lynette Duford, president of Life Savers Animal Rescue, shared how the Polson community has really stepped up.
"I've probably had more people approach me that wanted to give than people that actually need help," Duford said. "That's been pretty amazing."
So far, the animal rescue has been able to meet everyone's needs.
Life Savers Animal Rescue will continue to be stationed in the Lindermann School parking lot.
If needs arise, they'll post on Facebook.