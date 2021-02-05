BILLINGS — The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run a business via door-to-door activity, in-person booths, and the Digital Cookie® platform online. Having their Cookie Season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, many girls had to adjust their business plans.

Billings Girl Scouts spent this week crafting up unique door hangers to let their neighbors know the Cookie Drive is underway, beginning Feb. 5. These doorhangers include all the information you'll need to contact your local scout and place your order.

“While COVID made for a challenging Cookie Season last year, our Girl Scouts showed that Girl Scout ingenuity and creativity by adjusting their selling and delivery methods. With incredible support from the community, some ran virtual cookie booths on social media and others set up drive-thru locations, and they saw wonderful success as they reached and exceeded their goals,” Ashley Picard, Product Sales Manager for Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) said.

While the money raised during the sale usually helps pay for annual activities, many local Girl Scouts chose to pay their profits forward.

"Some girls have decided to buy oxygen masks for fire trucks and fire stations," GSMW's Kristi Osterlund said. "Other girls have decided to give big in the winter time, another troop has spent $300 on Angel Tree gifts for other kids. So there is a huge component of giving back to the community when it comes to Girl Scouts."

GSMW said Girl Scout Cookies will be available several ways over the coming weeks and months across Montana and Wyoming:

Girl Scouts will take cookie pre-orders Feb. 5 through Feb. 21, with delivery in late March

Cookies can be ordered online from a Girl Scout you know or through girlscoutcookies.org until April 18

Cookies can be purchased at Cookie Booths starting March 26 through April 18

Girl Scout Cookie varieties include Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Girl Scout S’mores™, the gluten free variety Toffee-tastics and Lemon-Ups. The GSMW said there are are no new varieties for their council this year.

The price of Girl Scout Cookies in Montana and Wyoming remains $4 per box with the exception of the specialty varieties (Girl Scout S’mores and gluten free Toffee-tastics) which are $5 per box.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program® teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they learn essential skills like money management, public speaking and decision making.

GSMW said they are also seeking volunteers to assist in delivering the Girl Scout experience! To join Girl Scouts or become a volunteer you can visit www.gsmw.org or call 800-736-5243.