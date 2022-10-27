VIRGINA CITY, Mont. - The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) honored the Madison County fire warden and disaster and emergency services coordinator, Joe Brummell, as the 2022 Fire Cooperator of the Year.
The award, new this year, honors an individual or organization for their excellence in supporting rural fire protection and the DNRC State/County Co-Op Fire Program, according to a release from the DNRC.
“Joe exemplifies the term cooperator by building strong relationships amongst the local volunteer fire departments, the DNRC, and federal partners of southwest Montana,” Jay Lemon, Dillon unit fire management officer who co-nominated Brummell for the award, said in the release. “Joe works tirelessly to make sure his county and its citizens are well-prepared for wildfire through innovative information sharing in addition to being an avid proponent of continued safety training within the departments.”
“Whenever there’s a fire, Joe is always requested in some capacity because of his leadership and communication skills,” Lemon said in the release. “When fires do occur, he is quick to respond and helps manage incidents with a steady, calm demeanor, placing firefighter safety first.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.