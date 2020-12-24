GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom's Convoy Response Force and Fire Department held a parade for base residents Thursday to spread some holiday cheer.
"Operation Christmas Joy," as Malmstrom's Public Affairs Officer Senior Airman Jacob Thompson called it, went through the base neighborhood and featured several convoy vehicles, fire engines and Santa Claus.
Since families couldn't travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic the base wanted to do something special.
"A lot of people can't see their family, so it's one way for us to give back to our community" Staff Sergeant Allan Deleon Guerrero said. "Giving back is what we really want to focus on, spreading that cheer."