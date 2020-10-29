MALMSTROM - The Malmstrom Airforce Base has released new guidelines for celebrating Halloween on Saturday. The base said it's following CDC guidelines and also recommendations from the public health team.
To start, any family with a positive or pending COVID-19 test, or illness, should not participate.
Other guidelines include:
- One-way trick-or-treating where individual wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab-and-go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)
- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing goodie bags
- Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters
- Wear a mask, a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask
- No open candy bowls
- Use very long grabbers, long tune, or other means to drop/fling/deposit treats in buckets
- Must be done outside while maintaining at least three feet (with a goal of six feet) distance
- Do not frequently touch candy. If touching is needed, frequent hand washing/sanitizing is required
- Do not risk eye or other injury due to flung/launched candy