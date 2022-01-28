UPDATE: JAN. 28 AT 10:44 A.M.
A man was arrested Friday morning following a pursuit with law enforcement across the Montana-Idaho border Thursday night.
A release from the Mineral County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, identified as Jesse Robert Spitzer, 30, lead law enforcement across the Montana-Idaho border around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Montana Highway Patrol managed to disable Spritzer's vehicle near the Haugen exit. MSCO said Spitzer threatened officers with a gun and then escaped on foot.
Law enforcement located and arrested Spitzer a little after 9 a.m. Friday.
According to a Facebook post from the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), Spritzer was wanted in Snohomish County, Wash. for first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and possession of a stolen vehicle.
He was also wanted in Chelan County, Wash. and Post Falls, Idaho for crime sprees, according to SCSO.
MCSO said there is no threat to the public at this time.
