UPDATE, JUNE 30 AT 7:48 PM:

Lewistown Police Department Assistant Chief of Police Jon Polich has shared more information on Wednesday's shooting.

Several agencies reportedly responded to the 1200 block of 6th Ave. North in Lewistown for a report of a man that had been shot at a residence.

The reporting party stated a man involved in the shooting left the area on foot and had a firearm in his possession.

When first responders arrived, they found Tyler Green, 46, lying on the ground with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the Central Montana Medical Center Emergency Room, where he was later pronounced dead.

Law enforcement searched the area for persons of interest in the shooting, and a 24-year-old man believed to be involved was recognized by a probation officer on Main Street near 6th Ave. North.

According to Polich, the man was detained without incident and was taken to the Fergus County Sheriff’s Department where he was later booked into the jail for felony Assault with a Weapon.

Following a further investigation, an arrest warrant for Deliberate Homicide, Attempted Deliberate Homicide, and other charges, was issued for his arrest and he was booked into the jail for the warrant.

Polich said the department is not releasing the man’s name at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Lewistown Police Department at 406-535-1800 or Central Montana Crime Stoppers at 406-535-2746.

“The Lewistown Police Department would like to thank the numerous agencies that assisted us to help bring this incident to a safe resolution. We would also like to thank the community for their assistance and cooperation in this matter. The Police Department would also like to extend our deepest condolences to Green’s family for their tragic loss,” Polich said.

LEWISTOWN, MT- Overnight police responded to a shooting in Lewistown at the 1200 block of 6th Ave., North.

People in the area that spoke with ABC FOX Montana say this is a quiet neighborhood across the street from a park.

Police tell us there’s no threat to the public but that the area will be closed for sometime as an investigation is conducted.

