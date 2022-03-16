DEER LODGE, Mont. - The man found guilty for the 2017 killing of Broadwater County sheriff's deputy Mason Moore will be sentenced to the Montana State Prison, not the Montana State Hospital.
A release from the Montana attorney general's office said the decision follows successful arguments from Montana Department of Justice attorneys.
In September 2021, Lloyd Barrus was found guilty of three counts of deliberate homicide by accountability and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide in relation to his part in the murder of deputy Moore in May 2017.
“I’m proud that our DOJ prosecutors helped hold this dangerous criminal accountable for his actions and put him in prison where he belongs. Throughout this trial our team has been committed to finding justice for Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore, his family, and all victims involved. I’m glad the court agreed with us and made the right decision today,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in the release from his office.
A sentencing date is to be determined.
