BILLINGS, Mont. - Authorities investigated an overnight shooting, that sent a man to the hospital in Billings.
Sgt. Hoeger of the Billings Police tweeted out that the shooting happened at 11:33 p.m. Monday night on the 600th block of Samuel Court.
The victim, 21-year-old man, has been transported to the hospital after suffering a single gunshot wound to the chest. Police say he was in critical condition at the time of report.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details were given on a possible suspect. BPD says there is no threat to the public at this time.
We have a live presence on scene standing by as more updates come in.