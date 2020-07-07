Billings Police Investigating Late Night Shooting

BILLINGS, Mont. - Authorities investigated an overnight shooting, that sent a man to the hospital in Billings.

Sgt. Hoeger of the Billings Police tweeted out  that the shooting happened at 11:33 p.m. Monday night on the 600th block of Samuel Court.

The victim, 21-year-old man, has been transported to the hospital after suffering a single gunshot wound to the chest. Police say he was in critical condition at the time of report. 

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were given on a possible suspect. BPD says there is no threat to the public at this time. 

We have a live presence on scene standing by as more updates come in. 

