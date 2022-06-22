The following is a press release from the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services:

WEST GLACIER, Mont. - On Tuesday, June 21, 2022, three individuals were on a raft in the Middle Fork of the Flathead River, when the river raft rolled in the rapids below Moccasin Creek. A 43-year-old man was killed.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to remember, that while the rivers are cool and inviting, they are incredibly unsafe currently. The rivers are extremely high and dangerous. The water is high, cold, and there is a significant amount of debris in the river. The river conditions are ever changing, and high waters make the water extremely unsafe.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s office is encouraging all people to stay out of rivers currently because the danger is so great, and when near water wear your life jacket.