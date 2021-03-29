WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - On Monday March 29 at approximately 12:30 a.m., Gallatin County Search and Rescue (GCSR) in West Yellowstone responded to a request for assistance from a kite skier on the frozen Hebgen Lake. The individual had reportedly taken a hard fall while kite skiing and suffered a significant hip and back injury.
GCSR said volunteers responded on foot, and on snowmobiles with a rescue toboggan, successfully packaging and transporting the injured skier off the lake to an awaiting ambulance.
The patient was transported by the Hebgen Basin Fire Department EMS crew to a medical helicopter provided by Air Methods. From there, he was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for level one trauma care.