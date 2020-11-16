HELENA, Mont. - A man upset about a requirement to wear a mask in a restaurant, is facing assault and weapons charges.

According to court documents, on Nov 6, Rodney R. Smith and his wife went to a restaurant in the 800 block of Great Northern Boulevard in Helena.

According to witnesses, Smith's wife went into the restaurant without a mask on. Employees asked the woman to put on a mask, but she refused.

Employees then asked her to leave.

A short time later witnesses told Investigators Smith and his wife came back into the restaurant, where they were again asked to put on a mask.

Witnesses told police, Smith then knocked over several glasses of water. An employee confronted Smith and Smith reportedly responded by shoving the employee.

According to Smith's wife, another employee then jumped into to restrain Smith. After a short altercation, Smith pinned the employee to the wall.

Then, according to witnesses, Smith showed a concealed handgun in his waist belt and made a statement to the effect of, "I'm going to get you."

Police say they arrested Smith. He is facing charges of Assault with a weapon, Assault, Carrying a concealed weapon without a valid permit, and Carrying a concealed weapon in a prohibited Place.