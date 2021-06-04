MONTANA - A copy of election data from Maricopa County in Arizona has been sent to a lab in Montana, a senate liaison in Arizona confirmed.
However, it wasn't confirmed what security measures are in place, what the lab in Montana will do with the data or how long it will have the copy.
In Maricopa County, the 2020 election has already been audited multiple times, and no incorrections have been shown. Senate Republicans hired four firms to audit the county's election again, including Cyber Ninjas, which is a controversial company out of Florida.
Maricopa County's voting systems will be examined, and auditors will also re-scan ballots, review voter registration records and hand count all 2.1 million ballots, KJZZ reported. The audit will cost $150,000 and it's unclear who's paying for the audit right now.
In the past, Cyber Ninja CEO Doug Logan claimed the election against former President Donald Trump was rigged, the Arizona Mirror reported.
Logan has since deleted his Twitter account, but he previously tweeted about fraud specifically in Maricopa County. In December, he retweeted a claim saying the audits would show Trump got more votes than the county previously reported.
Right now, we're working to get more information about why the data has been sent to Montana.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.