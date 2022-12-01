MDT reporting severe driving conditions in areas of western Montana

MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions in several areas of western Montana Thursday morning.
Severe Driving Conditions, according to MDT's 511 road report map:
- I-90 - Idaho State Line to Junction Montana 135-Saint Regis-Exit 33. Snow and ice covers the roadway from Junction Montana 135-Saint Regis-Exit 33 to County Route 257-Superior-Exit 47.
- Highway 135 - Between Junction Interstate 90 at Saint Regis and Junction Montana 200
- Highway 200 - Plains to 6 miles east of Junction Montana Secondary 382-Perma
- Highway 28 - Junction Montana 200-Plains to 6 miles south of Junction Montana Secondary 382 South
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.