MDT reporting severe driving conditions in areas of western Montana
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

MONTANA - The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions in several areas of western Montana Thursday morning.

Severe Driving Conditions, according to MDT's 511 road report map:

  • I-90 - Idaho State Line to Junction Montana 135-Saint Regis-Exit 33. Snow and ice covers the roadway from Junction Montana 135-Saint Regis-Exit 33 to County Route 257-Superior-Exit 47.
  • Highway 135 - Between Junction Interstate 90 at Saint Regis and Junction Montana 200
  • Highway 200 - Plains to 6 miles east of Junction Montana Secondary 382-Perma 
  • Highway 28Junction Montana 200-Plains to 6 miles south of Junction Montana Secondary 382 South

