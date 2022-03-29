HELENA, Mont. - Meat processed in Montana has increased 50% as of Tuesday during the 2022 fiscal year in facilities inspected by the Montana Department of Livestock (DOL).
“Increasing meat processing capacity here in Montana is a top priority as we work to add value to our commodities and preserve the Montana brand through the supply chain,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said in a release from his office. “We’ll continue to make targeted investments in local processing throughout the state to help Montana producers capture more of the tremendous value they create.”
In the 2022 fiscal year there has been a total of 68,906 animals, whereas the 2021 fiscal year had a total of 33,964 animals--an increase of 34,942 animals, according to statistics gathered by DOL.
“The increases can be directly attributed to substantial investments that have been made in local processing and greater consumer interest in buying local food,” DOL Executive Officer Mike Honeycutt said in the release. “Even considering the improvements that have been recognized so far, there is still far more consumer demand for local processing than capacity. We will continue to search for ways we can assist with tapping a tremendous unmet economic opportunity for our state’s processors and livestock producers.”
