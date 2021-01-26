The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Ethan E Geddes has expired, however, Ethan has not been located and is still missing.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Anaconda / Deer Lodge County Law Enforcement Agency at (406) 563-5241 or dial 9-1-1.
ANACONDA/DEERLODGE COUNTY - Anaconda/Deerlodge County Law Enforcement Agency issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) for 16-year-old Ethan E. Geddes.
Ethan is described as a white teenager, 6' 2" tall and weighing 150 lbs. He has blue eyes and short light brown hair with a moppy comb-over in the front. It's reported that Ethan was last seen wearing a dark colored zip-up jacket over a red hoodie, dark sweatpants and bright red shoes. He has a red backpack and an extra pair of red shoes with him.
Ethan allegedly left school at lunch time Tuesday and has not been seen since. He was not dressed for the weather so there is concern for his safety.
Ethan has contacts in Butte and Helena and may be headed to either location.
If you have any information on Ethan Geddes, please contact the Anaconda/Deerlodge County Law Enforcement Agency at (406) 563-5241, option 0 or call 9-1-1.