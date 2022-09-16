HELENA, Mont. - Following a judge’s ruling determining three laws recently passed to regulate activities on university campuses as unconstitutional, the Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE) sent a statement.

The decision invalidates House Bills 349 and 112 and Senate Bill 319 as passed by the 2021 legislature and signed by Governor Gianforte.

“MFPE has a long history defending constitutional rights for all Montanans,” said MFPE President Amanda Curtis. “I’m not surprised the court found that the legislature cannot infringe on the Board of Regents’ constitutional authority to govern Montana’s campuses.”

“The legislature needs to stay in its lane,” she continued. “We have always protected the constitution and we always will. Today marked a win for all Montanans.”

We have reached out to the governor’s office, who tells us they are reviewing the ruling.