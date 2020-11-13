COLUMBUS, Mont. - A man is dead after a shooting involving a Montana Highway Patrol trooper Friday evening.
MHP says the shooting happened about 6:50 p.m. on I-90 in Stillwater County. The trooper was not injured in the incident, and there is no threat to the public, according to law enforcement.
The Montana Department of Transportation's road report map shows westbound traffic on I-90 west of Columbus is closed at this time.
MHP says the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office has requested the assistance of the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate the incident.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.