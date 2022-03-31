MHP announces the retirement of a 25 year veteran Trooper John Nickelson
HELENA, MT- Montana Highway Patrol is announcing the retirement as Trooper John Nickelson. 

MHP says he dedicated over 25 years of service to the people of Montana. Nickelson stated his career Livingston, Broadus, and Roundup back in 1996.

He was one of the first to be designated as a Traffic Homicide Investigator and also instructed Troopers in crash investigation.

MHP says he will be missed as a crash investigation leader.

