DEARBORN, Mich. - There is an "active shooting" situation going at a hotel near Detroit, Michigan State Police confirmed.

CNN reports the shooting is taking place at a Hampton Inn in Dearborn, about 6 miles west of Detroit.

"There is a current active shooting scene at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Ave in Dearborn. This situation is active and dangerous. Stay away from the scene," Michigan State Police Second District said via Twitter.

Michigan State Police added via Twitter the suspect is still firing shots, and troopers and officers are clearing the area surrounding the hotel.

This is a developing story.