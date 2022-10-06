DEARBORN, Mich. - There is an "active shooting" situation going at a hotel near Detroit, Michigan State Police confirmed.
CNN reports the shooting is taking place at a Hampton Inn in Dearborn, about 6 miles west of Detroit.
"There is a current active shooting scene at the Hampton Inn, 22324 Michigan Ave in Dearborn. This situation is active and dangerous. Stay away from the scene," Michigan State Police Second District said via Twitter.
Michigan State Police added via Twitter the suspect is still firing shots, and troopers and officers are clearing the area surrounding the hotel.
UPDATE: There are still shots being fired by the suspect. Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel. Please stay away from the area as this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public. pic.twitter.com/xYPXrborBd— MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 6, 2022
This is a developing story.
