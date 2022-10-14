UPDATE: AT 8:51 A.M.

Missing 13-year-old Aiden Allen has been located, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been cancelled.

VICTOR, Mont. - A search is underway for missing 13-year-old Aiden Allen who was last seen leaving his home in Victor, Montana Thursday night.

The Montana Department of Justice said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory Aiden was last seen around 9 p.m.

The DOJ said he is diabetic and has suicidal thoughts--there is is concern for his wellbeing.

He is described as being 5-feet tall, 134 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

At the time he was last seen, he was wearing a red baseball cap, black sweatpants, blue hoodie and orange boots.

Anyone with information on Aiden's whereabouts is asked to call Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 363-3033 or 9-1-1.