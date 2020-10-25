GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Cascade County Search and Rescue along with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks found Brenden Rollins, 20, deceased in the bottom of a ravine inside Sluice Boxes State Park Sunday.

Rollins was reported missing by his friend Logan Haakenson on Saturday.

According to Haakenson, he and Rollins went to Sluice Boxes State Park Friday evening.

As the weather became snowy and cold, the two decided to hike back out to their car, and during their hike out, Haakenson fell off the trail and into a ravine that he could not hike out of in the dark.

The two separated and Haakenson, who had a sleeping bag, spent the night in the ravine. In the morning he hiked out and was found by a hunter, according to a release from law enforcement.

Sunday, search crews found Rollins' body in an area only accessible by foot. His remains and the scene were guarded overnight.

Monday, search crews will attempt to bring Haakenson by helicopter with the assistance of MAFB.

A cause and manner of death have yet to be released.

Law enforcement are asking the public to stay out of the area Monday, as they anticipate a dangerous recovery.