UPDATE 1/21/21 9:00 am: According to the Great Falls police Facebook page, Brandy Adams-Hale has been found.
They've shared the following with Montana Right Now:
"UPDATE 1/21/21 8:13AMBrandi has been found and she is safe. About 8am an observant convenience store clerk became concerned for the safety of a female inside their store and called for police assistance. Officers arrived and identified the female to be Brandy. Thank you to everyone who shared our post and spent any time looking for Brandy."
GREAT FALLS, Mont.- A 36-year-old woman is believed to be missing and in danger, and Great Falls police are asking for the public's help to find her.
Brandy Adams-Hale was last seen around 6:30pm at her home in the 3200 block of 17th Avenue South. It is believed she left on foot and she does not have a phone.
She was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie and gray sweatpants. She is 5'7".
If you have any information about Brandy's whereabouts, or if you believe you see Brandy, please call 911 immediately. Her family and our officers are very concerned for her safety.