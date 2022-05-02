UPDATE: MAY 2 AT 7:55 A.M.

Mario Locatelli has been located and is safe, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

His Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been cancelled.

HAMILTON, Mont. - A man from Hamilton has been missing since Saturday, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

The DOJ said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory Mario Locatelli, 89, left his home Saturday, April 30 to go to Parawon, Utah.

He never got to his destination, nor has anyone seen him since.

The DOJ said there is concern for his safety because Locatelli has dementia.

Locatelli is described as white, male, 5-foot-4, 140 pounds and is bald with blue eyes.

The car he is driving is described as a gray 2018 Toyota Tacoma Double pickup with license MG0AT.

Anyone who knows information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office at (406)363-3033 or call 9-1-1.