UPDATE: MARCH 28 AT 1:12 P.M.
Joseph Musekamp has been found and is safe Monday, according to the Granite County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).
GCSO said the following in a release:
"The Undersheriff was sent to an area west of Hall after receiving a call from a local resident seeing a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle Mr. Musekamp was driving and found him in his disabled vehicle. The vehicle had become stuck in the snow and ran out of fuel. Musekamp stayed with his vehicle for about four and a half days, melting snow for water. Musekamp was provided food and water, however refused medical attention."
DRUMMOND, Mont. - A man is missing out of Drummond Monday.
A Facebook post from the Granite County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said Joseph Musekamp, 59, was last seen driving out of the Drummond area in a gray 2005 Ford Taurus station wagon heading in an unknown direction Thursday, March 24.
He is described as 5-foot-10, 240 pounds and has brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Musekamp's whereabouts is asked to call GCSO at (406) 859-3251.
