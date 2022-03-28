DRUMMOND, Mont. - A man is missing out of Drummond Monday.
A Facebook post from the Granite County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said Joseph Musekamp, 59, was last seen driving out of the Drummond area in a gray 2005 Ford Taurus station wagon heading in an unknown direction Thursday, March 24.
He is described as 5-foot-10, 240 pounds and has brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Musekamp's whereabouts is asked to call GCSO at (406) 859-3251.
