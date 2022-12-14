UPDATE: DEC. 14 AT 12:45 P.M.
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Michael Fontz has expired.
According to the Montana Department of Justice, Fontz has not been located and he is still missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon Police Department at 406-683-3701 or call 9-1-1.
DILLON, Mont. - Authorities are searching Tuesday for a missing 37-year-old man, Michael Fontz.
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice said Fontz notified Dec. 9 at 8:30 a.m. he was going on a hike in the mountains.
He has not come back, and his hiking location or destination is unknown.
Fontz is described as a white man, 6-feet tall, 200-pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair.
The DOJ said the vehicle he is thought to be driving is described as a gray 2006 Toyota 4Runner, Montana license plate 18-4078C.
Fontz has a sticker of a tortoise with the letter "M" on the back of his vehicle
There is concern for his safety due to weather conditions.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon Police Department at 406-683-3701 or call 9-1-1.
