BLAINE COUNTY - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) has been issued for three young children, Sierra, Kira and Brea Skjold.
The children are ages 7, 6 and 3 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. According to the MEPA, there is concern for their safety. According to the MEPA, the children were taken by their non-custodial mother on Jan. 27 and are possibly headed to Billings in a Gold Hyundai Maxima Montana plate CPH980.
The MEPA said their mother, Valene Wing-Slkjold, has violent tendencies and is known to abuse drugs.
If you have any information, please contact the Blaine County Sheriff's Office at (406) 357-3260 or 911.