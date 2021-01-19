UPDATE: 8:12 a.m.

HELENA - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory of Derick Jay Pitman has been cancelled Tuesday morning.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, he was found safe.

Authorities are asking for any information that might help with finding a missing man believed to be in danger.

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Derick Jay Pitman. He left a Helena hospital around 7:40pm Monday night against medical advice.

He was being treated for crashing his scooter, and police say he was highly intoxicated. He was last seen wearing a jacket that had been cut off him and a hospital scrub top. Derick was not fully dressed for the weather.

He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 160-pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information on Derick, please contact the Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233 extension 1 or dial 911.