GLACIER NAT’L PARK - A man is suspected to have been killed after falling while climbing Mt. Brown Tuesday.

A missing person notification was sent around 3:00 pm on June 7 from a concerned friend who lost contact with his climbing partner, 19-year-old Winslow Nichols of Columbia Falls a release from Glacier National Park says.

The two reportedly planned to hike and climb Mt. Brown together and became separated.

A search was launched by park rangers, and a vehicle was found at Lake McDonald Lodge matching the description provided by the climbing partner.

Around 7:00 pm the same day, Two Bear Air found Nichols deceased on Mt. Brown and recovered his body.

At this time, the exact circumstances of his death are unknown, however, the release says rangers suspect he fell while climbing.

No foul play is suspected and the death is under investigation by Glacier National Park law enforcement rangers.

“The park thanks the Flathead County Dispatch for their professional and prompt transfer of the incident and Two Bear Air for their quick recovery efforts,” the release from Glacier National Park sasys. “Park staff would like to express their deepest condolences to the family and ask that the public respect the family’s privacy.”