Missing man was last seen leaving Helena hospital in cut-up jacket and scrub top

Authorities are asking for any information that might help with finding a missing man believed to be in danger.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Derick Jay Pitman. He left a Helena hospital around 7:40pm Monday night against medical advice.
He was being treated for crashing his scooter, and police say he was highly intoxicated. He was last seen wearing a jacket that had been cut off him and a hospital scrub top. Derick was not fully dressed for the weather.
He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, 160lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.
If you have any information on Derick, please contact the Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233 extension 1 or dial 911.