UPDATE:
The Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Susan Diane Griffin has been Canceled. She has been located and is safe. Ravalli County Sheriff thanks you for your assistance in this matter.
-------------------------
VICTOR, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 58-year-old Susan Diane Griffin from Victor.
The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office says Griffin is 5'7" tall, 222 pounds, and was last seen wearing an olive green jacket and blue shoes.
She was reportedly last seen at her home in Victor about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Law enforcement says she has type 2 diabetes and does not have her medication with her. There is concern for her safety and wellbeing.
If you have any information on Susan's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office at 406-363-3033 or call 911.