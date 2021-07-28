Trinidee Oldchief
Photo courtesy of Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services/Facebook

UPDATE: JULY 28 AT 9:58 A.M.

The search for Trinidee Oldchief has been cancelled.

A Facebook post from Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said she was found and is safe at this time. 

BROWNING, Mont. - The Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services (BLES) is searching for a missing teenage girl who was last seen Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post from BLES, Trinidee Oldchief, 17, was last seen coming from St. Marys to Browning at around 11 p.m.

She is described as 5-feet, 4-inches, weighs 140-pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and jean trunks.

Anyone who sees Trinidee or knows her location is asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.

