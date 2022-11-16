Missing teen last contacted Oct. 19 may possibly be in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. - Authorities are searching for missing 14-year-old Merry Walker who was last contacted Oct. 19 and may possibly be in Butte.
The Montana Department of Justice said in the missing person poster Merry is described as American Indian or Alaskan Native, 6-feet tall, 140-pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.
Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said via Facebook Merry could be somewhere in Butte.
Anyone with information on her or her location is asked to call Det. Lt. Jeff Williams at 406-497-1157, their local law enforcement agency or the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 406-444-2800.
