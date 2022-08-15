UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 10:10 A.M.

The Missoula City Council announced the succession plan for selecting a new mayor after the passing of mayor John Engen Monday.

Applications open Aug. 16 and are due by Aug. 26.

On Aug. 29, each council member will pick one applicant to interview--the order of the applicants interviews will be based on a random drawing of their names. The interviews will take place at 6 p.m. on 140 West Pine Street.

Sept. 7 is interviews with Committee of the Whole, and the meeting time is to be determined.

Council members will nominate and vote for a new mayor Sept. 12. That meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is at 140 West Pine Street.

The council will swear in the appointee on or before Sept. 14.

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Mayor John Engen died the morning of Monday, Aug. 15 of pancreatic cancer, according to the City of Missoula.

Engen was 57 years old at the time of his passing.

Elected in 2005, Engen began his first term in January 2006 and served until his death. He was Missoula's fiftieth mayor--the longest serving.

The City of Missoula said in its release Missoula City Council Chair Gwen Jones will be serving as acting mayor.

“John was one of the kindest, funniest and most thoughtful people I have ever worked with,” former Gov. Steve Bullock said in a release from the City of Missoula. “He dedicated his life to serving the town where he was born and raised, and he went to work every day with a vision of how a great place could be even better. He was bold in leadership, thoughtful in approach, fiercely loyal and steadfast in his determination to make life better for every member of his community. Missoula and all of Montana lost a legend today.”

“John left Missoula better off then he found it,” Tracy Stone-Manning, director of the federal Bureau of Land Management and long-time Missoula conservationist, said in the release from the City of Missoula. “He understood that the open space surrounding our town – which is open to everyone in large part because of his leadership – is not only critical to Missoula’s economy but a fundamental part of who we are as Missoulians, He left us far, far too soon, but his service will be felt for generations to come.”

“John Engen exemplified caring for community, both as Missoula’s mayor and as a lifetime resident who understood that our community is stronger when we all do our part to help others,” Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County, said in the release from the City of Missoula. “In John’s own words, he always enjoyed getting great work done with really smart people, whether it was through local government or arm-in-arm with nonprofits. He was a giver, a volunteer and an advocate. That showed whether he was serving meals at the Poverello Center, serving on boards of directors of causes he believed in or raising thousands of dollars for nonprofits as Missoula’s most popular charity auctioneer.”

“Mayor Engen was a visionary who paired a quick wit with an ability to work with people to lead Missoula. He was incredibly smart and worked his tail off, and above all, he was a dear friend who will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him,” Jon Tester said in a release from his office.

"Our hearts are heavy with the news of Mayor Engen's passing. John was our colleague in leading this community, but more importantly, he was our friend. He led Missoula with kindness, compassion and humor. Everything he did, every decision he made, was in the interest of making his hometown a better place. We will miss him dearly," Missoula County Commissioners Juanita Vero, Josh Slotnick and Dave Strohmaier said in a statement sent from Missoula County.