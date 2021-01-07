Missoula County Elections Office addresses voter fraud concerns

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR ISAIAH AND MALACHI MEYERS. ISAIAH AND MALACHI ARE BELIEVED TO BE WITH THEIR NON-CUSTODIAL MOTHER ASHLEY MEYERS, AND ARE BELIEVED TO BE IN DANGER. THEY MAY BE IN A BLUE 2010 LINCOLN MKX WITH MONTANA TEMPORARY PLATE AAKE-3081. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON ISAIAH OR MALACHI, PLEASE CALL THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406) 552-6300, OR CALL 9 1 1.