MISSOULA, Mont. - Earlier this week, the Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees approved the district's recommendation to move forward with phase 2. Students will return to in-person learning for at least four days a week.
The district said they will have the transition plan finalized by Jan. 18. The transition will begin on Jan. 26, but will take a week or so to get the district fully transitioned.
Superintendent Rob Watson said it is likely they will start with the younger elementary grades and middle schools on Jan. 26. Older elementary students and high schoolers will likely transition later on.
Some teachers have expressed hesitation and worry in moving to the next phase. Watson said he wants to be transparent and none of these decisions are made lightly.
"All of them make us nervous," Watson said. "What we've been talking to our staff about is really focusing on what they can control within.. within their classroom, within their school and working diligently on those infection control measures that are recommended."
Watson said the district is doing anything they can to support teachers, like by hiring additional staff and making sure they have proper protective equipment, as needed.