Missoula County Public Schools return to class after winter break

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Public Schools return to their hybrid model, with students in classrooms two days and remote three days per week, after winter break.
Throughout the break, custodians continued to clean and sanitize rooms. The district's COVID-19 team also continued meetings, reviewing an positive case reports and completing contact tracing. The team is able to stay up to date with contact tracing and quickly identify those who need to isolate.
The district is being extra mindful about a possible post-holiday spike. Students are remote on Mondays and teachers were able to have rapid testing done if showing any symptoms. Some students returned to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Hatton Littman, Missoula County Public Schools Communications Director, said keeping students safe has been a team effort.
"We are also concerned about whether or not we will have a post-holiday spike," Littman said. "We are just grateful to families and students, as well as people who live in Missoula that may not have students in school, for doing their part in keeping that outbreak low and manageable, so that we can get kids back in school."
The district's COVID-19 task force is likely to present any recommended adjustments to the current hybrid model at next week's school board meeting, according to Littman. Families are encouraged to submit comments to the board online.
